Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 18 at around 7 pm first went to Bengali Market in Delhi to have gol gappe, where he was greeted by a large crowd.

The Congress leader then went to Purani Delhi to enjoy the charm of old Delhi in the evening. The area dons a festive look during the month of Ramazan.

In Purani Delhi, he had a glass of sharbat e Mohabbat and he also interacted with people who gathered there in large numbers.

Interestingly, he was not wearing a white T-shirt, his trademark dress since the beginning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year. The 4,000-km-long yatra concluded in January this year.

During his night outing in Delhi today, he was wearing a dark blue T-shirt.