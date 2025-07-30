Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Operation Sindoor expunged amid sharp criticism of PM Modi

Parts of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's fiery address in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor were expunged from the official records, following sharp remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s handling of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking during the two-day discussion on July 29, Gandhi accused the ruling NDA government of using Operation Sindoor as a tool to safeguard the Prime Minister’s public image rather than a genuine military response. He claimed that PM Modi bore responsibility for the security lapse, going so far as to say, “His hands are stained with the blood of those killed in Pahalgam.”

Citing the unusually short duration of the operation, Gandhi questioned, “Why did Operation Sindoor last only 22 minutes?” He challenged the Prime Minister’s silence on US involvement, adding that PM Modi should have publicly called out former US President Donald Trump for his repeated assertions that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Gandhi also launched an attack on Trump, accusing him of violating diplomatic norms by allegedly hosting Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir—whom Gandhi described as the “mastermind” behind the Pahalgam terror attack—for lunch. “The man behind Pahalgam is having lunch with Trump, and our Prime Minister is nowhere to be seen,” Gandhi alleged.

A significant portion of these statements, including the graphic reference to blood on the Prime Minister’s hands, was removed from the records under Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, which empowers the Speaker to expunge any unparliamentary or inappropriate remarks.

Congress has defended Gandhi’s speech, claiming it was a necessary act of political accountability. However, BJP members strongly objected to the tone and content, calling the remarks "slanderous and disrespectful."

This episode marks another escalation in the growing tensions between the ruling and opposition benches, especially as both camps gear up for upcoming legislative battles in the wake of renewed internal security concerns.