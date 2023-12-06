Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Telangana, sources told India Today on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy will take oath as Telangana Chief Minister on Thursday, December 7.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had announced to the media on Tuesday that Revanth Reddy will be the new Congress Legislature Party chief in Telangana.

A day before his oath-taking ceremony, Revanth Reddy met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday. He later met former party chief Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

He also met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

The Congress is forming the government in Telangana after it won 64 seats in the 119-member state Assembly. The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi faced a crushing defeat and won only 39 seats. Even before the counting concluded on December 3, KCR sent his resignation to the governor.

Soon afterwards, a delegation of Congress leaders met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to claim the formation of a government in the state.