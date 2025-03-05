In a move towards streamlining departmental promotions, the Railway Board conducted a high-level meeting today and decided that all departmental promotion examinations will now be conducted through a centralized Computer-Based Test (CBT) by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All zonal railways have been directed to formulate a standardized examination calendar, ensuring that tests are conducted strictly as per schedule.

This decision comes after years of successfully conducting fair, transparent, and technology-driven recruitment exams by the RRB. Since 2015, over 7 crore candidates have appeared for RRB’s CBT-based examinations without any reported incidents of paper leaks, impersonation, remote logins, or the use of spy devices, establishing a benchmark in secure examination practices.

To maintain the integrity of these examinations, RRB has implemented a robust framework, including:

Exam Conducting Agency Selection: Agencies are selected through an open tender process based on a Quality-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) system, ensuring compliance with ISO, CERT-IN, and CMMI certifications.



Infrastructure & Technical Standards: Exam centers are isolated from commercial and residential areas, with minimum 250-node capacity and uninterrupted power backup. Strict technical specifications are enforced, including high-speed servers, secure operating systems, and disabled external devices.



Surveillance & Monitoring: Comprehensive IP-based CCTV surveillance ensures 100% recording, starting two hours before and ending one hour after the exam. Frisking of candidates is done using hand-held metal detectors, while biometric attendance (fingerprint & digital) and handwriting samples are taken at multiple stages to prevent identity fraud.



Exam Centre Allocation & Security: To prevent malpractice, exam city details are shared only 10 days before the exam, and the exact venue is disclosed just four days prior. Center allocation, lab assignment, and system allotment are done through automated, randomized processes to eliminate manual intervention.



Encrypted Question Papers: Exam questions are stored in 256-bit encrypted format, decrypted only at the time of login. Each candidate receives a unique sequence of questions and options, ensuring no two candidates get the same pattern.



Invigilation & Vigilance: A three-tier monitoring system is in place, involving ECA team invigilation, Railway Officers and Supervisors, and surprise checks by the Railway Vigilance Team, with periodic shuffling of officials across centers.

Enhanced Candidate Verification & Transparency

To prevent fraudulent applications, all critical eligibility data—such as caste details, mobile number, photograph, and qualification—is digitally captured and verified. Application forms will now feature QR codes to detect fake submissions, while admit cards will carry barcodes to ensure the authenticity of candidates.

Additionally, candidates will be provided access to their question papers, answer booklets, and answer keys post-exam, with an option to raise objections, reinforcing the fairness and credibility of the selection process.

This initiative is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and fairness in departmental promotions, further strengthening the integrity of railway recruitment and internal advancements.