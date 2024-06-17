Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is headed towards Darjeeling where a goods train collided with Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, leading to the death of five passengers and more than thirty injured on June 17.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Rangapani, situated near the New Jalpaiguri station.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 am while the Kanchanjunga Express was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah. The train had been progressing along its designated route when the unfortunate collision with the goods train transpired, leading to the tragic consequences.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Railway Station have released help desk numebrs with regard to the train collision at West Bengal.

The help desk numbers are :

1) Sealdah

033-23508794, 033-23833326

2) Guwahati Station

03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623

3) KIR station

6287801805

4) Katihar

09002041952, 97714419546

5) LMG

03674263958, 03674263831, 03674263120, 03674263126, 03674263858