Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw headed towards Kanchenjunga Express mishap site in West Bengal
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is headed towards Darjeeling where a goods train collided with Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, leading to the death of five passengers and more than thirty injured on June 17.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is headed towards Darjeeling where a goods train collided with Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, leading to the death of five passengers and more than thirty injured on June 17.
The incident took place in the vicinity of Rangapani, situated near the New Jalpaiguri station.
The accident occurred at approximately 9 am while the Kanchanjunga Express was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah. The train had been progressing along its designated route when the unfortunate collision with the goods train transpired, leading to the tragic consequences.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Railway Station have released help desk numebrs with regard to the train collision at West Bengal.
The help desk numbers are :
1) Sealdah
033-23508794, 033-23833326
2) Guwahati Station
03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623
3) KIR station
6287801805
4) Katihar
09002041952, 97714419546
5) LMG
03674263958, 03674263831, 03674263120, 03674263126, 03674263858
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today