The Indian Railway Ministry has announced plans to significantly upgrade its track safety measures through improved intelligence gathering and surveillance technology. In a move aimed at preventing accidents and enhancing security, the ministry will install cameras on trains across the country.

According to reports by ANI, cameras will be placed in three key locations: the front of train engines, coach corridors, and on the exterior of train cars. This comprehensive coverage is expected to provide real-time monitoring of track conditions and potential safety hazards.

The Director Generals of Police in all states have been instructed to prioritise railway track security as part of this initiative.

The tender process for the camera installation is reportedly set to conclude within the next three months. The estimated cost of the project ranges from Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crores.