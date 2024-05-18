The Railway Security Force (RSF) of the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) seized ten live endangered turtles during a routine search at New Jalpaiguri railway station on May 17, 2024.

The RSF team discovered the turtles inside a blue container in coach No. S-1 of the 12507 / 12508 Aronai Express, a Superfast Express train operated by Northeast Frontier Railway zone running between Thiruvananthapuram Central in Kerala and Silchar in Assam.

The owner of the container could not be identified.



Also Read: Assam: Rare species of turtle rescued in Bilasipara

After completing all legal formalities and documentation, the RSF handed over the turtles to the West Bengal Forest Department.

On the otherhand, in a remarkable display of community vigilance and prompt action, a rare species of turtle was rescued from peril in the waters of Nayahat Fakiranijhar, Bilasipara, Assam.

The saga unfolded when a local fisherman, casting his net in the bill, stumbled upon the majestic creature.

Recognizing the significance of his find, the fisherman wasted no time and promptly alerted the authorities at the Rokakhata Forest Beet office.

Responding swiftly to the call, forest officials descended upon the scene, ensuring the safe retrieval of the rare turtle.