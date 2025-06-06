Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two major infrastructure milestones in Jammu and Kashmir: the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge. Both form critical components of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a strategic project aimed at integrating the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

The Chenab Railway Bridge, rising 359 metres above the riverbed, surpasses even the height of the Eiffel Tower and is now the tallest railway bridge on Earth. Built in the mountainous Reasi district, the bridge links the Katra-Sangaldan section, completing a vital gap in connecting New Delhi to the Kashmir Valley via rail.

The inauguration marks a historic moment as the Valley is now formally connected to the national railway grid. The bridge, a feat of engineering in a high seismic zone, faced years of delays due to tough terrain and technical complexity. Despite these challenges, it was completed with a focus on safety and durability, symbolizing India's growing infrastructure capabilities.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister walked across the Chenab Bridge deck while carrying the national flag. He also interacted with the workers who contributed to the USBRL project and met with key leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 272-km USBRL project, constructed at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. It is expected to provide all-weather, high-speed connectivity to the region, boosting tourism, trade, and mobility while reinforcing national unity.

In addition to inaugurating the bridges, Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar. These modern trains are expected to significantly cut travel time and enhance passenger comfort.

The Chenab and Anji bridges are more than engineering landmarks — they are part of a broader vision to bring economic transformation and national integration to Jammu and Kashmir.