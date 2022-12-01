In a meeting held in Puri, Odisha on November 30, the Northern Frontier Railway Workers Union have resolved to stage a massive protest against the government if the New Pension Scheme is not scrapped by 2023.

The Union has warned the central government at the 98th Delegate Meeting of the All India Railwaymen's Federation held at Puri on November 30.

Pulak Gogoi, central assistant general secretary of NF Railway Workers Union, echoed the decision of the Union and said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which talks about 'Sabka Saath', 'Sabka Vikas' and 'Sabka Vishwas', is not trying to understand the language of any kind of protest by the people.

“On the contrary, the government is trying to silence the voices of the people,” added the Union’s press release. In this context, the press release further informed that the new pension scheme is an anti-people policy, so all central and state government organizations after due consultation are demanding the repeal of the new pension policy and reinstatement of old pension scheme. It has been also decided that at least five lakh railway workers and other central and state government employees will take out a massive protest if the new pension scheme is not repealed by March 2023.

At the delegation meeting presided over by Dr N. Kanhaiya, President of All India Railwaymen's Federation, at the Town Hall located on Kasari Road, Puri, Odisha, discussed the National Monetisation Pipeline and dearness allowances which was closed for 18 months during the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a lot of discussion about the demands of filling up of vacant posts in government departments as well as privatisation of railways as well.

In this session, all the members of states joined the meet, including the central president of the Labour Union, Dilip Chakraborty, the general secretary, Ashish Biswas, the general secretary of the All India Royal Union, and all the other leaders who have been nominated by the Union ministers.

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