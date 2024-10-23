With the imminent threat of Cyclone Dana poised to strike the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, the Ministry of Railways convened a high-level meeting to review emergency preparedness across key railway zones. The session, led by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, focused on the response strategies of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway, with senior officials outlining plans to safeguard passengers, infrastructure, and service continuity.

Participants in the meeting included the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Board Members, and top officials from East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway, as well as Divisional Railway Managers from key divisions such as Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, and Khurda Road. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the need for robust preparedness and minimal disruption to railway operations, stressing that passenger convenience should remain a top priority.

The railway officials presented a detailed action plan to tackle the approaching cyclone, including the establishment of nine dedicated 24/7 war rooms across state and divisional headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata's Garden Reach, and strategic locations like Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Kharagpur, and Balasore. These war rooms will be manned by multi-disciplinary teams from Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), Operations, Commercial, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to ensure swift decision-making and rapid service restoration.

To maintain communication during the cyclone, War Room/Emergency Control Rooms are equipped with 20 satellite phones and power backups. The railways are working closely with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time weather updates and coordinate the mobilization of resources. Contingency plans are in place for the quick restoration of critical infrastructure, including tracks, signaling systems, and electrification, with specialized teams pre-positioned in vulnerable areas such as Soro, Jaleswar, and other key stations.

In anticipation of power disruptions, diesel locomotives are on standby to maintain train operations. Over 600 railway personnel have been deployed to strategic locations, including Bhojudih, Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur, and Haridaspur. Restoration materials, including 57 BOXN boulders, 86 BOBYN ballast, and 123 BOXN sand/murram/quarry dust, have been stockpiled to support emergency repairs.

The railway's emergency arsenal also includes 49 heavy machinery units, seven trolleys, relief vans, and standby equipment positioned to address any emerging situations. A specially assembled scratch rake, consisting of six to seven coaches, is on standby at Kharagpur to transport relief materials or respond to other urgent needs. Additionally, tower wagons have been stationed at Balasore, Datan, Kharagpur, Rupsa, and Haldia for rapid deployment.

Particular attention is being paid to stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor, where a red alert has been issued for coastal regions. Divisions adjoining the cyclone's path, including Chakradharpur, Adra, and Kharagpur, are also on high alert. To mitigate damage from heavy rainfall and potential flooding, railway officials are monitoring bridges, tracks, yards, and signaling equipment while clearing catchwater drains and side channels of debris and vegetation.

Preparations for passenger safety include placing standby vehicles with drivers at Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur, and Digha for possible evacuations and other contingencies. As Cyclone Dana's landfall approaches, the railways remain committed to ensuring safety and rapid response, while prioritizing the continuity of essential services in the affected areas.