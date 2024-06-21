Parts of the national capital experienced heavy rain on Friday, offering much-needed relief from the intense heatwave that has been gripping the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy conditions for Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to further alleviate the severe heat. The maximum temperature in Delhi is projected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Friday's downpour also had a positive effect on the air quality in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, which falls into the "moderate" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate.

Delhi's residents have been enduring not only high temperatures but also a severe water crisis. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of not releasing sufficient water, exacerbating the shortage in the capital. In response to the crisis, Delhi Water Minister Atishi commenced an indefinite hunger strike in Bhogal, south Delhi, demanding more water from Haryana.

The ongoing heatwave has had a devastating impact across large parts of India, resulting in 143 deaths and 41,789 cases of suspected heatstroke from March 1 to June 20, as reported by PTI. In light of these conditions, Union Health Minister J P Nadda instructed officials to visit central hospitals to ensure adequate arrangements for heatstroke patients and to evaluate the number of heat-related deaths over the past few days.

As Delhi braces for the continued heat, the recent rain and predicted cloudy weather bring hope for some respite in the days ahead.