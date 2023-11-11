A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday.

As per reports, the incident was reported from the Lalsot area of the district, when the accused sub-inspector, identified as Bhupendra Singh, lured the minor to his room in the afternoon and raped her.

Reports also state that the accused was arrested and was being interrogated.

Meanwhile, local residents in large numbers gheraoed the Rahuwas police station, shouting slogans against the police. They also beat up the accused sub-inspector, before he was officially handed over to the police.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena also reached the spot and said, "There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice to the innocent child."

"The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections," he added.

"The accused, ASI Bhupendra Singh, is facing severe action, and he will soon be dismissed from his job. The police, along with the family, will provide assistance to all the affected members of the family in every possible way," Meena added.

The BJP MP also said the family of the survivor would be given compensation for the incident.