Eight coaches of Suryanagari Express, a passenger train, derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the wee hours of January 2 morning. The incident took place at 3.27 am when the train was on its way to Jodhpur.

Some passengers received minor injuries though no reports of casualties were reported. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, as per North Western Railway.

"Higher officials are expected to arrive soon. In the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur, the General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation," a North Western Railway official said. Railways dispatched an accident relief train from Jodhpur, according to the official.

"Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. When we got down, we noticed that at least eight sleeper class coaches had fallen off the tracks. Ambulances arrived in 15-20 minutes," said a passenger of the ill-fated train.

Helpline numbers for passengers and family members concerned have been provided by the railway.

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information," the railway official said.

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