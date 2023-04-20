Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan, who had gone missing on April 17 after falling into crevasses on Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, has been found alive in a critical condition. The news was confirmed by one of his family members named Sudhir, who posted a video online stating that Anurag was found alive but in a critical condition. Anurag has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Pokhara for medical treatment.

The video posted by Sudhir went viral on social media, and many well-wishers expressed relief and prayers for Anurag's speedy recovery. Akshaye Rathi, one of the users, also confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that Anurag Maloo has been found with the grace of God and efforts of the search teams, and he is being rushed for treatment. Prayers are being sought for his wellbeing.

The search and rescue operation had been underway for three days after Anurag Maloo went missing while camping on Mount Annapurna. Local sherpas conducted ground searches, and a helicopter equipped with a carbon dioxide detector was deployed for the search efforts.

Anurag Maloo's family had started a signature drive to garner support for his search and rescue, while the rescue efforts were already in progress. The goal of the signature drive was to urge the authorities in India and Nepal to send out special rescue teams to assist in the search for Anurag.

A resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Anurag Maloo went missing while attempting to reach the peak of Mount Annapurna to spread awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. An aspiring mountaineer, Anurag had climbed Mount Ama Dablam the previous year and had intended to conquer Mounts Annapurna, Lhotse, and Everest in the upcoming climbing season.

Anurag's brother, Aashish Maloo, described him as a passionate climber on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000 meters and 7 Summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He quoted, "My brother Anurag is the most passionate climber that I know. Each time he set out to climb, he would make sure he had the Indian flag by his side, ready to be hoisted across the world's highest peaks."

Aashish Maloo had sought help from the Indian and Nepalese governments to rescue his brother, and Anurag was finally recovered alive on Thursday, as confirmed by his relative Sudhir.

Anurag Maloo, a climber and businessman, has been awarded the REX KaramVeer Chakra and was chosen to represent India as the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador. He currently oversees relationships across Asia for the investment company Seedstars, which is based in Switzerland and was established in 2013. Anurag's adventures as an aspiring mountaineer have taken him to various regions across the world, from the freezing deserts of Antarctica to the high-altitude Himalayan passes and conflict regions in Asia, showcasing his adventurous spirit and commitment to making a difference.