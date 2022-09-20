Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday got another chance to criticize the Rajasthan government, as it took streets protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led state government over the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) due which over 57,000 cattle have been killed while another 11 lakh have been affected.

Protestors clashed with the police in Jaipur and broke barricades and raised slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.

In a bid to intensify protest against the Rajasthan government, a BJP legislator brought a cow outside the state assembly premises. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

''Saving the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease is our priority. The Centre has to give the vaccine and medicines, so in such a situation we are demanding the Centre declare it a national calamity,'' he added.

Notably, the collection of milk in Pink city Jaipur has been affected following the disease and eventually resulting in a rise in the prices of sweets manufactured in the state.

Since animal husbandry is the backbone of Rajasthan's economy, Gehlot has expressed concern over the prevailing situation.

The chief minister has also written to the Centre, urging the government to declare LSD a national calamity, as it has spread to 13 states.