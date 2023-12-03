In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's formidable performance in the Rajasthan elections, the focus now shifts to the pivotal decision of appointing the next Chief Minister of the state. With the Election Commission of India's latest figures revealing the BJP's lead with 98 seats and victories in 17 constituencies, the race for the chief ministerial position is heating up. The Congress, in contrast, has secured five seats and is leading in 64, falling short of the 101-seat mark needed to form a government in the state.

Sources close to the developments have disclosed to India Today TV that former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Member of Parliament Diya Kumari, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are emerging as front-runners for the coveted role.

Vasundhara Raje, a seasoned politician and a two-time chief minister, has recently credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the triumph, she acknowledged the pivotal role played by PM Modi, along with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and the people of Rajasthan. Raje, who secured a victory in the Jhalrapatan Assembly seat, triumphed over the Congress candidate by a substantial margin of 53,193 votes.

Member of Parliament Diya Kumari, who contested and won from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, has also surfaced as a prominent candidate for the chief ministerial position. With her significant electoral win, Kumari brings a unique blend of political acumen and public support to the forefront.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, another heavyweight contender, has been actively involved in Rajasthan politics. As the BJP consolidates its position in the state, Shekhawat's name gains prominence in the discussions surrounding the next Chief Minister.

While these key figures dominate the speculation, other potential candidates are also being considered, creating an air of anticipation and intrigue over who will ultimately lead Rajasthan.