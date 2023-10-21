As the election date is nearing, the Indian National Congress on October 21 released its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

As per the veteran party, Congress has released the first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

CM Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sadarpura, Sachin Pilot to contest from Tonk, CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Divya Maderna from Osian, Govind Singh Dotasara from Lachhmangarh, Krishna Poonia Sadulpur.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 83 candidates for Rajasthan. There are a total of 200 Assembly seats in the state.



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Here is the list: