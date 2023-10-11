The Polling date for the Rajasthan Election 2023 shifted to November 25, 2023, from November 23 due to "large scale wedding/social engagement" on that day.

In a press note, the ECI stated- "The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan vide Press Note No.ECl/PN/57/2023 dated 9th October, 2023 along with other States wherein the date of poll for Rajasthan was fixed on 23rd November, 2023(Thursday). Subsequently, representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, and social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/ social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll. The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of a poll from 23rd November 2023(Thursday) to 25th November 2023 (Saturday)."



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Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly ends on January 14, 2024. Currently, a Congress-led government is in power in the state.

In the previously held state Assembly election in 2018, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats, falling short of a majority by just one seat while the BJP won 73 seats.