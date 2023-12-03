With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to wrest Rajasthan from the Congress, the big question now is who will the party pick as the next Chief Minister of the state. According to the latest figures shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has won 17 seats, and is leading in 98. The Congress, meanwhile, has won five seats so far and is ahead in 64. A party needs 101 seats to form a government in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, India Today TV has learnt that former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Member of Parliament Diya Kumari (who contested and won from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency), and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (who is an MP from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi constituency) are among the names being considered for Rajasthan's Chief Minister.

Here are the other names in the fray for Rajasthan CM's post:

1. Vasundhara Raje - Two-time former Chief Minister and winner from Jhaltaparan constituency

2. Diya Kumari - Rajsamand MP and winner from Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency

3. Bhupendra Yadav - Union Minister, considered close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

4. Om Birla - Lok Sabha Speaker

5. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Union Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw - Union Railway and IT Minister

7. Balaknath - Alwar MP

The BJP is leading in 98 seats, and has won in 17, while the Congress is ahead in 64 seats. Anti-incumbency played a key factor in helping the BJP put up a strong show. Though the Congress attempted to bank on its "seven guarantees" to take on the BJP, the consistent infighting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot proved to be a troublemaker for the grand old party.

The BJP has so far won 17 seats, including Jhalpataran from where former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won by more than 53,000 votes and Vidhyadhar Nagar from where Diya Kumari emerged victorious.