Two individuals succumbed to the severe heatwave sweeping through Rajasthan, where temperatures soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius in Phalodi on Sunday. The state continues to grapple with extreme heat, with day temperatures remaining above 43 degrees Celsius in multiple regions.

The Rajasthan Meteorological Department reported that the heatwave conditions were particularly harsh in several divisions, including Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur. These areas experienced some of the highest temperatures, with Phalodi once again approaching the 50-degree mark, a recurring trend in recent heatwaves.

Officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid exposure to the sun during peak hours. The heatwave has put a strain on local infrastructure and health services, as hospitals report an increase in heat-related illnesses.

The extreme weather conditions are expected to persist, with no immediate respite in sight. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and providing updates and advisories to help mitigate the impact on the population.