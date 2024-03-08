A JEE aspirant in Kota, Rajasthan, committed suicide on March 8, bringing the total number of instances this year to six. The student was identified as Bhagalpur district native Abhishek Kumar from Bihar.

Abhishek, a JEE aspirant, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in his rented room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the city.

In response to the event, the police stated that they had found a suicide note and a bottle containing the deadly material in Kumar's room.

"Sorry papa, I cannot do JEE...," the suicide note read, according to the police.

Additionally, the police stated that Kumar failed both of the exams that were due to take place at his coaching on January 29 and February 19, respectively.

A postmortem will be performed following which the body of the student will be handed over to his family, police said.

