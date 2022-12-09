At least five people were killed and several more were injured in a fire triggered by a cylinder burst in a hamlet in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on December 9. The injured people were sent to a local hospital.

According to District Collector Himanshu Gupta, over 60 people were injured when a home caught fire during a wedding in Bhungra village.

“It's a pretty terrible accident; 42 of the 60 injured have been taken to MGH hospital for treatment”, the Collector told the reporters.

Nagaur MP Haniman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party visited the injured at the MGH hospital and stated that their condition is severe.

"The casualty may rise further and a compensation of Rs 25 - 50 lakh should be given to the kin of the deceased," he said. He emphasized that the compensation should be announced by the chief minister today.

"Proper arrangements should also be made for the treatment of those who have suffered close to 40 percent burns. Adequate arrangements should be made so that accidents do not recur," the MP stated, adding that he will discuss the issue in Parliament today.