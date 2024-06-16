Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Bundi, on charges of criminal intimidation related to a video threatening actor Salman Khan. According to a crime branch official speaking to news agency PTI on Sunday, Gujar allegedly uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he claimed association with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members, stating his intent to kill Salman Khan for not apologizing.

The official further disclosed that the video was filmed on a highway in Rajasthan. Concerning the gravity of the threat, Mumbai Police dispatched a team to Rajasthan for investigation, leading to Gujar's arrest. The case has been registered at a cyber police station in Mumbai.

"We are currently verifying Gujar's criminal background," the official stated, adding that he has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506(2) for criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The investigation remains ongoing.

This arrest follows an incident in April where shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, resulting in the arrest of six individuals. One of them, Anuj Thapan, reportedly died by suicide while in police custody in May. Additionally, Navi Mumbai Police had previously detained five suspects, including an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, in connection with a separate plot targeting Khan.

Authorities are also seeking custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, currently held in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison, regarding the firing incident. Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, who is believed to be in Canada, is also wanted in connection with the case.