The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 30 took a significant step in the ongoing investigation of the Rajasthan Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The agency filed a fresh chargesheet against three individuals—Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali, and Shamsher Khan—for their involvement in organizing arms training camps.

These camps were reportedly set up to provide weapon handling and usage training to certain co-accused individuals, specifically targeting "gullible Muslims" with the intent to prepare them for committing violent acts.

The charges against the trio include various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA's investigation suggests that these individuals were part of a broader conspiracy by the banned PFI outfit to radicalize Muslim youth. The ultimate goal, according to the NIA, was to equip these youths with weapons training to fight against those who do not support the PFI's interpretation of Islam and against the Indian government.

The NIA's statement highlighted that Vajid, Mubarik, and Shamsher had conspired with other co-accused persons to exploit a "false narrative" and induce "selective violence" against members of other communities. This move is seen as an effort by the NIA to clamp down on the unlawful and anti-national activities associated with the banned PFI organization.

Previously, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against other accused persons, namely Mohd Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohd Sohail, in connection with the same case, which was initially registered by the NIA in 2022. The recent chargesheet represents a continuation of the agency's efforts to dismantle the networks and activities of groups like the PFI that are deemed to pose a threat to national security and communal harmony.

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