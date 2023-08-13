Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said on August 10.

According to a police official, the event took place close to Banthadi Village. According to him, the two injured passengers were transported to Bangar Hospital before being sent on to Jaipur.

It needs mention here that all victims of the accident were travelling from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony in the van. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.