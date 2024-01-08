In a setback for the BJP in Rajasthan's Karanpur bypoll, Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner defeated BJP's Surenderpal Singh. Congress's Rupinder Singh won by a margin of 11,284 as he secured 94,950 votes.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended congratulations to the Indian National Congress's candidate, Rupinder Singh Kooner, for emerging victorious in the Karanpur by-election.

In a statement on Monday, Gehlot said, "The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the BJP. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections."

Despite being the BJP candidate for the Karanpur Bypoll, Surenderpal Singh was appointed as a minister in the recent expansion of the Bhajanlal government on December 30.

The Congress raised objections, citing a violation of the code of conduct, as Singh assumed ministerial duties while still being a candidate for the Assembly Bypoll.

People of Rajasthan initially went to poll in 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25, with the Karanpur constituency's elections postponed due to the untimely demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

Gurmeet's passing, just ten days before the state went to the polls, prompted the Congress to field his son, Rupinder Singh, in the Karanpur bypoll, aiming to secure sympathy votes.

In the larger context, the BJP in Rajasthan emerged victorious in the assembly election by securing 115 seats out of 199, while the Congress claimed 69 seats.