Perarivalan, the assassin of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been ordered released by the Supreme Court. He had been imprisoned for 31 years before being released on the Tamil Nadu government's request.

On March 9, the Supreme Court granted Perarivalan bail, citing his over 30-year incarceration and lack of prior complaints while on parole.

The Supreme Court had previously stated that the Tamil Nadu governor was bound by the state cabinet's decision on Perarivalan's release and disapproved of his actions, sending a mercy petition to the President, stating that it could not close its eyes to something that violated the Constitution.

The Supreme Court refused to accept the Centre's suggestion that the court wait until the President made a decision on the matter.

It had told the Centre that the governor was bound by the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers' aid and advice under Article 161 of the Constitution, and directed the Centre to respond.