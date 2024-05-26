The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of a devastating fire that engulfed the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, resulting in the death of at least 27 people. The court is set to hear the matter on Monday, May 27.

Among the victims were four children under the age of 12, highlighting the profound impact of the blaze that tore through the game zone, which was crowded with families enjoying a summer outing on Saturday evening.

The high court's intervention was reported by the news agency ANI, suggesting that directives concerning the regulation and safety of game zones across the state may be forthcoming.

In response to the incident, the Gujarat government swiftly formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the cause of the fire. The SIT, which arrived in Rajkot late Saturday night, held an urgent meeting with the local administration. The team is expected to deliver a comprehensive report within 72 hours.