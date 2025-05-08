Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday praised the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Launched in the early hours of May 7, the operation was described as a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. According to official sources, over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes, which targeted high-value militant infrastructure.

Speaking at the National Quality Conclave hosted by DRDO, Singh commended the armed forces for their efficiency and restraint. “Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us,” he said. “The precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed is unimaginable, very praiseworthy.”

The strikes involved long-range, high-precision weapons and were carried out without civilian casualties, according to defence officials.

Following the initial Indian offensive, Pakistan attempted to retaliate by targeting military sites in northern and western India, including cities such as Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, and Bhatinda. These attacks were intercepted and neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and air defence systems, including the S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’.

Recovered debris across multiple Indian locations confirms the attempted cross-border strikes.

On Thursday morning, Indian forces launched further strikes against Pakistani air defence installations. Experts confirmed that an air defence system near Lahore was successfully neutralised. India’s response, officials said, matched Pakistan’s actions “in the same domain and with the same intensity.”

The operation is ongoing, and a detailed casualty assessment is expected in the coming days.