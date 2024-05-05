Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grave concern over the praise given by former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to Indian politician Rahul Gandhi. Singh emphasized that such admiration from a country known for destabilizing India warrants an explanation from the Congress party.

The controversy arose when Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, infamous for his previous remarks regarding Pakistan's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, posted excerpts of a speech by Rahul Gandhi on social media, accompanied by words of admiration. This gesture drew sharp criticism from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, in an interview with PTI, questioned the nature of the Congress party's relationship with Pakistan, stating, "There must be a reason behind this deep love from a country that has been trying to destabilize India. It is a matter of grave concern, and India wants to know the reason behind this love."

The defense minister further highlighted Pakistan's attempts to influence Indian elections but reassured that Pakistan cannot do so effectively. He urged the Congress party to clarify its connection with Pakistan, especially in light of such endorsements.

Additionally, Singh criticized the Congress party's proposed wealth redistribution survey, which received praise from Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, warning that such economic policies could lead to detrimental consequences akin to what happened in Venezuela.

The Congress party or Rahul Gandhi has not yet responded to these comments or distanced themselves from the unsolicited praise from the former Pakistani minister, leading to further scrutiny and speculation.