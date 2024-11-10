Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for the BJP, has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to use her upcoming visit to Darjeeling to address two major concerns in the region: the shutdown of tea gardens and the aftermath of the devastating floods in Teesta.

In a statement released on the 10th of November, Bista highlighted the rushed efforts to patch up roads, paint public buildings, and the ongoing "desecration of Chowrasta," indicating that CM Banerjee's visit is likely to focus on administrative meetings and the inauguration of the Saras Mela in Darjeeling. This rural artisan market, organized by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), aims to empower rural women and artisans by providing them a platform to sell their products, promoting both local crafts and "cooperative federalism" between the state and the Central Government. Bista commended the CM for participating in this Central Government-sponsored initiative, noting it as a positive shift towards collaboration.

However, Bista stressed the need for the Chief Minister to also address critical issues affecting the region. He called on her to visit the tea gardens, where around 10 out of the 87 tea estates have been shut down, leaving thousands of families in financial distress. He expressed concern over the failure to clear the pending bonuses for tea workers and criticized the lack of participation from tea company representatives at a meeting in Kolkata on November 6. Bista has urged the CM to convene a meeting during her visit to find a solution to these longstanding issues.

Additionally, Bista requested that CM Mamata Banerjee visit the flood-affected Teesta area, which suffered severe devastation during the October 2023 floods and subsequent calamities. Despite previous promises made by both the GTA Chief and the CM herself, Bista pointed out that there has been little progress in rehabilitation and resettlement efforts for the affected families.