People across Siliguri, Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars have expressed a sense of relief and gratitude after the cancellation of a proposed rally against the Waqf Amendment Act that was planned by certain Islamist organisations. The rally was scheduled to take place in Siliguri but was called off after intervention from the West Bengal government and local administration.

BJP MP from Darjeeling and national spokesperson of the party, Raju Bista, welcomed the decision. He said it was a wise step and praised the administration for convincing the organisers to cancel the rally.

“I am grateful that good sense has prevailed. The West Bengal Government Administration has been able to convince the Islamist organisations to cancel their proposed Anti-Waqf Amendment Rally in Siliguri,” Bista said.

However, Bista also raised concern about a statement made during a live telecast. According to him, the Imam of Fulbari Jama Masjid said that Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb had assured the protest organisers that they may be allowed to hold the rally at a later date. Bista criticised this approach, saying it showed a double standard by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“This double-edged policy adopted by TMC is unacceptable to the people of Siliguri, Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region,” he added.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, passed by Parliament recently aims to bring more transparency and accountability to the management of Waqf properties. As per government sources, the amendment has no connection to any religion and focuses purely on better administration. It also introduces more democratic practices, including the involvement of women in the functioning of Waqf Boards.

Bista said that these changes will help ensure that Waqf properties are used to support economically weaker Muslim families and individuals. He said that if anyone has any complaints, they have every right to approach the courts. But using street protests to challenge constitutional laws is not acceptable.

“Street power should never be allowed to replace the constitutional provisions of our nation,” Bista said.

He also said that Siliguri and the surrounding areas have remained peaceful and untouched by religious or communal politics, and people want it to stay that way. According to him, the region, especially the strategic Chicken Neck area must be protected from any kind of unrest.

“Our Siliguri, Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars have remained peaceful and free from religious-communal politics, and we intend to keep it that way. We will not allow organisations from outside our region to disturb peace in this critical area,” he said.

He also extended his thanks to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb and the administration for taking steps to prevent the rally and maintain peace in the region.