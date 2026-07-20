Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar over CJP protest, NEET paper leak

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon on Monday, July 20, after Opposition members created an uproar over the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The disruption began soon after official papers were laid on the table of the House, when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students.

Kharge alleged that thousands of students participating in the protest at Jantar Mantar had been lathi-charged.

"Thousands of students have reached Jantar Mantar, and they were lathi-charged," he said, accusing the government of trying to suppress the issue.

"The government is trying to beat them down and suppress the issue," Kharge added.

As Opposition members rose from their seats shouting slogans of "Shame, shame", the uproar continued, prompting Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

The protest at Jantar Mantar, led by the CJP, is demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, action against those responsible and reforms in the examination system. The demonstration coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.