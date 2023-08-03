Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has taken the initiative to bring floor leaders together for a crucial meeting to resolve the ongoing impasse over the Manipur debate on August 3. The deadlock has persisted with the Trinamool Congress leader, Derek O'Brien, advocating for a debate on the situation in Manipur while the government expressed its willingness to seek a way forward.

The Chairman, having already issued a ruling, made it clear that he cannot accept the opposition's demand for a discussion under Rule 267 on the Manipur violence. He previously indicated that a discussion under Rule 176 would not be time-restricted, allowing for an adequate exchange of views. Unfortunately, this suggestion has not yielded the desired results.

Derek O'Brien, on behalf of the opposition members, stressed the importance of the discussion, stating that people are eager to hear their elected representatives speak. He emphasized the need for consolation and support for the state of Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence.

Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House, conveyed the government's proactive actions concerning the situation in Manipur and the readiness to engage in a debate. He highlighted the significance of promoting peace and stability in the state, considering the prevailing ethnic tensions.

In today's session, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and will convene again at 11 am on August 4. Despite the impasse, several crucial Bills were passed in the Upper House, including a Bill focused on "reforms" in the mining sector. This legislation aims to bolster exploration and mining of critical minerals essential for the country's economic development and national security.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, proceedings were disrupted once again due to the opposition's protest over the Manipur issue, contributing to further delays in parliamentary business.