Rajya Sabha clears Indian Ports Bill, 2025, paves way for maritime modernisation

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, replacing the colonial-era Indian Ports Act of 1908. The legislation, already cleared by the Lok Sabha, now awaits Presidential assent before becoming law.

Introduced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the Bill seeks to modernize port governance, foster Centre–State collaboration, ensure environmental compliance, and strengthen investor confidence in India’s port-led development strategy.

“This is a milestone reform that unlocks India’s maritime potential as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Sonowal said in the Upper House. “Ports are not just gateways for trade; they are engines of economic growth, employment, and sustainable development. With this Bill, India transitions from catch-up mode to global maritime leadership.”

Key Features of the Indian Ports Bill, 2025

Maritime State Development Council (MSDC): A statutory consultative body to coordinate between the Centre and coastal States, tasked with preparing a National Perspective Plan for integrated port development.

Empowering Coastal States: Provision for State Maritime Boards to ensure transparent and uniform governance across India’s 12 major and 200+ non-major ports.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism: Establishment of Dispute Resolution Committees to ensure timely and sector-specific redressal.

Global Green Norms: Mandatory compliance with international conventions like MARPOL and Ballast Water Management to safeguard environmental sustainability.

Disaster Preparedness: Ports will be required to maintain robust emergency response and disaster readiness systems.

Digitalisation Drive: Implementation of a Maritime Single Window and advanced vessel traffic systems to streamline operations, reduce delays, and cut costs.

Sonowal emphasized that the reforms align India’s port sector with international best practices, on par with global leaders like Singapore, South Africa, the European Union, and the United States.

Highlighting the cooperative federalism model at the heart of the legislation, Sonowal said: “The establishment of the Maritime State Development Council is an excellent example of how Centre and States can work hand-in-hand for national progress.”

The Bill is expected to provide a future-ready framework that not only strengthens India’s trade competitiveness but also paves the way for sustainable growth of its maritime economy.