MP Priyanka Chaturvedi flags misuse of AI tool ‘Grok’, writes to IT Minister seeking urgent action

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagging what she described as a disturbing trend on social media platform X involving the misuse of its AI feature, Grok, to harass and sexualise women.

In her letter dated January 1, 2026, Chaturvedi said men were using fake accounts to upload photographs of women and generate prompts asking Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise their appearance. She noted that the misuse was not limited to fake profiles, but also targeted women who post their own photographs on the platform.

“This is unacceptable and a gross misuse of an AI function,” Chaturvedi wrote, adding that the AI tool was enabling such behaviour by responding to these prompts. She said this amounted to a breach of women’s right to privacy and the unauthorised use of their images, calling it unethical and “also criminal.”

Writing in her capacity as a member of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader urged the minister to take up the matter strongly with X and ensure that adequate safeguards are built into AI applications to make digital platforms safer for women.

“Our country cannot be a bystander to women’s dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the garb of creativity and innovation,” she said, stressing that such prompts should not be condoned.

Chaturvedi also warned that similar patterns of misuse were emerging on other major technology platforms and were going largely unchecked. She called for urgent intervention, saying India must prioritise protecting women from becoming victims of “openly criminal practices” that silence and push them out of online spaces.

While welcoming the role of artificial intelligence in making lives easier, she said the government must ensure that technological innovation does not lead to the proliferation of demeaning acts against women. She expressed hope that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would take up the issue with big tech companies and put stronger safeguards in place.