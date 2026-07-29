Rajya Sabha passes bill to criminalise insult to ‘Vande Mataram’, ending week-long impasse

The Rajya Sabha on July 29 passed a bill seeking to make the insult or disrespect of the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, bringing an end to the over week-long legislative deadlock in the Upper House.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, walked out during the discussion on The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, while continuing its protest over the alleged police action against students demonstrating over the NEET paper leak in Delhi.

The bill was passed by a voice vote after a debate in the House.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed repeated disruptions over the past several days, with Opposition members demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House over the police action against the student protesters.

After the House reconvened at 2 pm following two adjournments earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to members to maintain discipline and respect each other’s right to speak.

“I request all of you to maintain discipline and decorum in the House and respect each other’s right to speak when permitted by the Chair,” he said, before allowing the discussion on the bill.

The Opposition continued its protest during the debate and later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking.

Replying to the discussion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai accused the Congress of opposing Vande Mataram due to what he described as appeasement politics.

“The Vande Mataram bill is not merely an ordinary bill but represents India’s soul, national consciousness and cultural heritage. It reminds us of the freedom struggle,” Rai said.

He alleged that opposition to the national song undermined the country’s honour and questioned why the Congress and its allies were protesting against the proposed legislation.

Rai said Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, had inspired several freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence.

He also criticised the decision to limit the national song to its first two stanzas in 1937, attributing the move to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The bill, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The existing law makes the desecration of or disrespect towards national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution and the national anthem, a criminal offence punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment.

The proposed amendment extends legal protection to Vande Mataram by introducing penal provisions for acts deemed to insult or disrespect the national song.

During the debate, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal alleged that Vande Mataram had been repeatedly disrespected over the past several decades, despite its role in inspiring freedom fighters.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sulata Deo said Vande Mataram should be played in Parliament and all state assemblies, while claiming that many members could not sing the national song in its entirety.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said his party opposed any insult to Vande Mataram or the national anthem.

The passage of the bill allowed the Rajya Sabha to resume its legislative business after days of disruption and protests.