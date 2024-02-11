The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for seven states ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The candidates announced by the saffron party are for Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

From Bihar, Dr Dharmsheela Gupta and Dr Bhim Singh have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls.

From Chhattisgarh, the saffron party has named Raja Devendra Paratpa Singh as its candidate.

From Karnataka, the BJP has named Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage as its candidate.

From Uttar Pradesh, seven candidates have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls. These include senior BJP leaders RPN Singh and Sudhanshu Trivedi. The others are Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Dr Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain.

Coming to Uttarakhand, the BJP has nominated Mahendra Bhatt as its candidate.

And lastly from West Bengal, the saffron party has nominated Samik Bhattacharya as its Rajya Sabha candidate.