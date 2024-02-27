In the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, Congressman Abhishek Manu Singhvi was unexpectedly defeated on Tuesday by BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

Despite having the backing of three independent MLAs and 40 out of the 68 MLAs, the Congress has a certain majority, yet still lost to the saffron party candidate.

With only 25 MLAs, the BJP was well behind in the numbers race, but it still managed to create a battle by selecting Mahajan to face Singhvi.



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According to reports, with the vote count deadlocked at 34, the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan prevailed by a coin flip.

A former minister and three-time Congress MLA, Mahajan left the party in September 2022 in before of the assembly elections and joined the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur said, "Despite having such a huge majority, Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat...I congratulate Harsh Mahajan once again..."

Harsh Mahajan hailed it as, "This is the victory of BJP, of Narendra Modi, of Amit Shah."