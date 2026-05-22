Rajya Sabha polls on June 18; Northeast states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal and Mizoram to vote

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, including one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Polling will be held on June 18, while counting of votes will take place on the same day.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the elections will be issued on June 1.

Besides the northeastern states, elections will also be held for four Rajya Sabha seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and two seats in Jharkhand.

The elections are being conducted as several Rajya Sabha members are set to retire upon completion of their tenure. Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and Union Ministers George Kurian and Ravneet Singh are among the prominent members completing their term next month.

In the Northeast, Meghalaya Rajya Sabha MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi is scheduled to retire on June 21, 2026, while Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia will retire on June 23, 2026. Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena is also set to retire on July 19, 2026.

The Rajya Sabha elections hold significance for the northeastern region as states prepare to elect new representatives to the Upper House of Parliament.

The Election Commission has also announced by-elections for one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu following the resignation of sitting members who were elected to their respective State Assemblies. These bypolls will also be conducted on June 18 alongside the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.