The Trinamool Congress today announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The list includes the name of TMC leader from Assam, Sushmita Dev.

In a post on X, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said that TMC leaders Sushmita Dev, Mamata Bala Thakur and Mohammed Nadimal Haque, and journalist Sagarika Ghose would be the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian," the party said in the post.

Elections for as many as 56 of the Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states will be held on February 27.