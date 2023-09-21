The Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha unanimously on September 21 without any nays or abstentions.

The Bill was passed with majority voting by all the members of the House: 215 votes in favour and no one against it. Concluding the discussion on the Bill — the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 — Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. It also shows the positive thinking of all the political parties which will give new energy to women’s empowerment.”

A day earlier, clearing the decks for the landmark legislation, the Lok Sabha Wednesday had passed the women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity: 454 votes in favour and two from the AIMIM against it. Wrapping up a discussion on the Bill, Union Home Minister Shah had assured the Lower House of a “transparent process” to identify seats to be reserved for women.

The bill also proposes to uphold this reservation for a 15-year period, with seats designated for women undergoing rotation following each delimitation exercise.