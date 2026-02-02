Rajya Sabha voices alarm over unregulated OTT content, children’s screen addiction and myopia crisis

Members of the Rajya Sabha raised urgent concerns on February 2 about the growing health and developmental crisis facing India's children, with particular focus on smartphone addiction and a sharp rise in myopia cases.

BJP member Lehar Singh Siroya warned that unchecked smartphone use among schoolchildren is severely damaging their ability to concentrate, develop socially and maintain mental well-being. He compared the severity of the problem to drug addiction, stating it is "impairing concentration and social development".

Drawing on international examples where some countries have banned social media accounts for users under 16 to shield them from addictive algorithms, harmful content and cyberbullying, Siroya called for similar restrictions on smartphone and social media use in India.

The health concerns were amplified by BJP member Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, who highlighted the alarming spread of myopia amongst children and young people across both urban and rural India. He warned that severe myopia can trigger retinal detachment, myopic neuropathy, glaucoma and early-onset cataracts, potentially leading to permanent blindness.

Gopchade noted that constant eye strain causes headaches and writing difficulties, hampering children's mental and physical development. He proposed mandatory eye examinations at school admission and regular intervals to catch myopia early, alongside two hours of daily outdoor activities and adjusted screen time limits for children.

The session also addressed concerns about over-the-top (OTT) platform regulation. RJD member AD Singh demanded a statutory body to monitor objectionable content, arguing that the existing 2021 rules have proved ineffective due to weak grievance mechanisms and poor accountability. He cited increasing instances of content promoting violence, obscenity and communal disharmony.

Other members raised diverse issues, including establishing an export-import facility centre in Bihar, approving the Hosur International Airport project in Tamil Nadu, conserving Sikkim's endangered Siri cow breed, providing breakfast alongside midday meals in government schools, and promoting geothermal power generation.