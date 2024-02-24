As part of continued endeavour to reach out to the Veterans and Veer Naris, Trishakti Corps conducted the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at Kalimpong on 24th Feb 24. The event was attended by 563 ESM to incl 05 Veer Naris and 03 War Veterans along with their dependants.



Representatives of various Record offices, ARO Siliguri, SBI & ICICI bank and SPARSH were also present to redress financial anomalies or grievances on the spot. 247 ESM registered for various services made available.

Veer Naris & War Veterans were felicitated and all ESM were presented with Booklet on 'Entitlements of ESM' and other informative brochures. A Medical camp was also organised wherein facilities for dental and eye check-up was made available.

The rally was held with the aim to celebrate the contributions of veterans, address their challenges, and foster a sense of unity and support among the ESM and Veer Naris.