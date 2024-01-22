Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh revealed that the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is engineered to endure earthquakes of up to magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. The impressive 3-storey temple, spanning 360 ft in length, 235 ft in width, and 161 ft in height is constructed without the use of cement, iron, or steel.

Singh highlighted the earthquake-resistant design, assuring that the temple can withstand strong tremors for an astonishing 2,500 years. The construction of the temple was a collaborative effort involving technical support from four prominent National Institutes affiliated with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The key contributors include the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, which played a significant role in the construction, and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, providing crucial insights into foundation design and seismic safety. Other institutions such as the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru and the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur also made noteworthy contributions.

Singh acknowledged the involvement of the Department of Science and Technology, various IITs, and ISRO in providing technical assistance throughout the construction process. Specifically, CBRI Roorkee contributed to the structural design, Surya Tilak mechanism, temple foundation design, and Structural Health Monitoring of the main temple.

The minister also emphasized the unique feature of the Ram Temple—the Surya Tilak mechanism. This mechanism is intricately designed to ensure that sunlight falls directly on the forehead of Lord Ram's idol at noon on Sriram Navami day every year, lasting for about six minutes.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to scientific expertise and collaboration, blending traditional architecture with modern engineering to create a structure that not only symbolizes cultural significance but also prioritizes safety and resilience in the face of natural disasters