Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has given his nod to the half-day closure of all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards on January 22, to observe the celebrations for Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya.

In a circular released by the Delhi government, an official order for the half-day closure of all public offices was notified on Saturday. The directive has been issued to enable employees at these institutions to participate in the ceremonies and festivities, should they wish to.

media reports state that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent the proposal for a half-day at government sectors to L-G Saxena and he subsequently gave his assent to the same.

L-G Saxena's approval for leaves at Delhi public offices also comes as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that he would skip the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. He said that he would go to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh and pay his obeisance to Lord Ram along with his family members after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Delhi administration's call for a half-day at government offices echoes instructions from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa governments. Notably, most of these BJP-ruled states have provided for a full-day state holiday on January 22.

A few states have also imposed bans, including a prohibition on the sale of liquor or meat and fish to observe the mega event in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in Tripura, all offices and educational institutions across the state will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22.

The Centre has also proclaimed a half-day for all its offices and PSU banks for the mega-event. The Finance Ministry issued a notification stating that all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments would remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. The official circular states that working hours would resume at 2:30 pm on the day.

Private sector banks will remain open as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, designating it as a working day.

In Ayodhya, meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing with ceremonies that began on January 16. Notably, the Ram Lalla idol has been installed inside the sanctum sanctorum as part of rituals in the run-up to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

With limited invitees, Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders, celebrities and noted personalities. Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony and the invitees also include families of the labourers who erected the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.