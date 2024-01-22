The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which witnessed a grand and historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony, has a Muslim connection.

The grand temple, which witnessed a star studded mega consecration attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has marbles which have been carved by a company owned by a Muslim.

Makrana Marble Company, one of the firms that has worked on the carving of the marbles in the temple, is owned by a Muslim named Ramzan bhai.

Ramzan, who hails from Rajasthan, has expressed delight at getting the opportunity to be involved in the construction work for the temple. He has also said that it is a matter of pride that their art has been dedicated to Lord Ram.

The marble that has been used in the construction of the Ram Mandir, has come from Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, renowned for its quality marbles. In fact, marbles from Makrana have been used in the construction of iconic monuments such as the Taj Mahal and the Victoria Memorial.

The speciality of Makrana marble is that it is not needed to be given any sort of treatment before carving and chiselling. The presence of high percentage of calcium in the stone makes it resistant to water seepage and hence makes it highly durable.

A total of four lakh square feet of the marble stone has been used in the construction of the temple.

The makrana marble has been used significantly in the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple and has been used to create the throne for Ram Lalla.

India witnessed a historic moment on January 22 as the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, conducted earlier today, saw PM Modi leading the proceedings as the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple was filled with the sanctity of the ceremony, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat standing by the Prime Minister's side.