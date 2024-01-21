Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today took a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and stated that their policy is Ram Naam Japna, Paraya Maal Apna (Taking the name of Ram, and take other's properties).

Taking a dig at the BJP's Ram Mandir wave, Kharge said that people are being looted in the name of God. He questioned is there have never been any Ram Bhakts in this country before the BJP. He also stated that the BJP is destroying the unity of this country through their politics.

"Such a wave is happening in the country, everywhere people are being looted in the name of God. Ram Naam Japna, Paraya Maal Apna (Taking the name of Ram, and take other's properties). This is happening. Were there no Ram Bhakts in the country before? Have no temples been constructed before? I have myself built a big Buddha Temple. Buddha is the ninth incarnation of Vishnu. Worship any of the avatars. We have Ram Bhakts among ourselves too. Everybody can have different sense of devotions. People can be Christians, Buddhists, Muslims or Hindus, our country has unity in diversity. But the people who are destroying the unity are from the BJP," said Kharge, while speaking during a rally at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Kaliabar.