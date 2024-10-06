Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised that simultaneous elections, as envisioned under the "One Nation, One Election" policy, were originally part of India's democratic framework.

Speaking at the 30th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture on Saturday, Kovind noted that synchronised elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were the norm during the republic's early years. This practice, he said, was disrupted in 1968 when several state assemblies were prematurely dissolved under Article 356 of the Constitution.

"Simultaneous elections were standard in India's first four electoral cycles," Kovind remarked, explaining how the electoral cycles remained aligned until 1968, when the Union Government's dissolution of state assemblies broke the pattern. "Some sections now argue that simultaneous elections are undemocratic and unconstitutional, but there's an irony in that argument when we look at the original disruption of electoral cycles."

Kovind, who chairs the high-level committee on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, pointed out that the idea was rooted in the vision of India's constitutional founders. He also revealed that while 47 political parties participated in consultations on the policy, 32 supported the concept, while only 15 opposed it. Interestingly, many of the dissenting parties had supported simultaneous elections in the past.

"During consultations, 32 out of 47 parties endorsed simultaneous elections. Only 15 were against it, and some of them had supported the idea earlier," he added.

Kovind’s comments come shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on September 18, which recommends holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously, along with urban body and panchayat polls within a 100-day window. This proposal is based on recommendations from the high-level panel chaired by Kovind.