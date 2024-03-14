Former President Ram Nath Kovind, heading a committee on the 'One Nation One Election' initiative submitted an extensive report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The high-level committee's recommendations aim to establish a mechanism for synchronized elections across the country.

The comprehensive report, spanning 18,626 pages, is the culmination of 191 days of consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work since the committee's inception on September 2, 2023.

According to the report, the committee unanimously advocates for simultaneous elections, asserting that such a move would fundamentally transform the electoral process and overall governance.

Recommendations include the introduction of Article 324A to facilitate synchronized elections in panchayats and municipalities alongside general elections for the House of the People and State Legislative Assemblies.

The committee proposes that Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections be conducted concurrently, followed by municipality and panchayat polls within 100 days of their completion.

Led by Ram Nath Kovind, the panel comprises notable members such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap, and senior advocate Harish Salve.

The submission of the report marks a significant step towards potential electoral reforms, with the 'One Nation One Election' initiative poised to reshape India's electoral landscape.

Here are top 5 highlights from the extensive One Nation One Election report: